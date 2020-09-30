$779.96 Million in Sales Expected for Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) will post sales of $779.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $677.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $859.00 million. Noble Energy posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 143.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 10,660,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,349,148. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.

