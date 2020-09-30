$85.01 Million in Sales Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report $85.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.60 million to $85.43 million. Kodiak Sciences posted sales of $67.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year sales of $334.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.40 million to $335.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $416.40 million, with estimates ranging from $404.24 million to $433.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Kodiak Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. 522,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,390. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -214.67 and a beta of 1.71. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $63.44.

