9F (NYSE:JFU) Stock Price Down 18%

Shares of 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) traded down 18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.91. 3,569,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 518,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Get 9F alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.