Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON ANII opened at GBX 427 ($5.58) on Wednesday. Aberdeen New India Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 296 ($3.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 545.29 ($7.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $250.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 420.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 388.02.
About Aberdeen New India Investment Trust
