Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ANII opened at GBX 427 ($5.58) on Wednesday. Aberdeen New India Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 296 ($3.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 545.29 ($7.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $250.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 420.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 388.02.

About Aberdeen New India Investment Trust

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC, formerly New India Investment Trust PLC, is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation by investment in companies, which are incorporated in India, or which derive significant revenue or profit from India, with dividend yield from the Company being of secondary importance.

