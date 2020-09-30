Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Trading Down 7.3%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) was down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

About Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP)

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Acquired Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acquired Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.