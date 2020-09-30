ADAMANT Messenger Market Capitalization Tops $743,629.84 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $743,629.84 and $11,187.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,265,747 coins and its circulating supply is 85,123,737 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.