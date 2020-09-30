Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 444,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $2,316,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $415,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,833.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $6,874,640. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

