Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,300 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 833,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,371.5 days.

Shares of NEAPF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Afterpay has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Get Afterpay alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Afterpay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Afterpay from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomapping services in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance, rail, property, roofing, solar, telco, transport, and utilities, as well as government industries. The company was formerly known as ipernica ltd and changed its name to Nearmap Ltd in November 2012.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.