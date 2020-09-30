Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 32,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Air New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

