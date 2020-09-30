All Sports (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $50.98 and $24.43. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $192,493.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.59 or 0.05297869 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009251 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033666 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.68, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $13.77, $10.39, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.