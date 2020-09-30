AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 17.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AWF opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

