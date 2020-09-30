AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by 22.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. alerts:

AFB opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.