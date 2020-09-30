ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 113,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM alerts:

Shares of CBH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 258,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.