Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the August 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NFJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 519,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,048. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the second quarter worth about $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 44.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

