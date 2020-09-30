Alphacat Market Capitalization Hits $850,864.08 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $850,864.08 and approximately $9,537.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00268560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00092937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.01606009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00180076 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.