Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will post $244.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.10 million. Ameresco reported sales of $212.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $950.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $969.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%.

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 145,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 25.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 325,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,794. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.