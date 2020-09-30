Analysts Anticipate S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to report $2.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the lowest is $2.37. S&P Global reported earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.87 to $11.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.54.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.62 on Wednesday, reaching $360.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,746. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.89. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 179.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 51.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

