Analysts Expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.79. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $299,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,601,410 shares in the company, valued at $339,355,179.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $383,537.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,587,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,735,936.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,283. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FB Financial by 2,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FB Financial by 110.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in FB Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 8,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,357. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $814.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

