Analysts Expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HL Acquisitions.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million.

Several research firms recently commented on LPRO. BidaskClub raised shares of HL Acquisitions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HL Acquisitions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HL Acquisitions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

LPRO traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,370. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41. HL Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

