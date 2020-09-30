Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.33. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,444.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $355,647.60. Insiders have sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,251. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

