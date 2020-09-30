Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report sales of $42.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $637.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $882.80 million to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.49. 108,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,440. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

