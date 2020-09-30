Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

SA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after buying an additional 688,377 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $10,540,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after buying an additional 321,790 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 202,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,718. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

