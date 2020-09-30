Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.
SA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.
Shares of NYSE SA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 202,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,718. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $20.73.
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.
