Analysts Set ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Target Price at $22.67

Shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get ALERUS FINL COR/SH alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 412.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:ALRS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 38,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.48 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.