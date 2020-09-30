Analysts Set Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target at $39.00

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $30,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,719. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $41.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

