Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) PT at $55.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,355,000 after acquiring an additional 274,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.48. 114,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,736. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

