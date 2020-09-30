Analyzing Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

This table compares Axon Enterprise and American Outdoor Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $530.86 million 10.85 $880,000.00 $0.01 9,070.00 American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Axon Enterprise and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 5 4 0 2.44 American Outdoor Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50

Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $101.43, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.17%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Axon Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -5.58% -5.32% -3.52% American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Axon Enterprise on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system; and provides hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About American Outdoor Brands

There is no company description available for American Outdoor Brands Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.