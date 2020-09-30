Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Releases Earnings Results

Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 14.39 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ASY traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 555 ($7.25). The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350.50 ($4.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 680 ($8.89). The stock has a market cap of $234.07 million and a PE ratio of 15.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 620.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 548.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation segments. The company offers air conditioning products, including exhaust tube and split type air conditioners, evaporative coolers, cooling fans, and portable humidifiers; and pumps, such as general purpose, silenced range, submersible drainage and sludge, submersible wastewater, hydraulic submersible, and air pumps, as well as pump spares, and hoses and accessories.

