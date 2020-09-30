Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Releases Earnings Results

Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 14.39 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of ASY traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 555 ($7.25). The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350.50 ($4.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 680 ($8.89). The stock has a market cap of $234.07 million and a PE ratio of 15.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 620.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 548.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79.
Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile
