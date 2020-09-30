Anglo African Agriculture (LON:AAAP) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Anglo African Agriculture PLC (LON:AAAP) shares traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 55,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 51,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.55. The company has a market cap of $1.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67.

Anglo African Agriculture (LON:AAAP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (1.08) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Anglo African Agriculture Plc, through its subsidiary, Dynamic Intertrade (Pty) Limited, operates as a food manufacturing and agricultural products trading company in South Africa. The company is involved in the importation, milling, blending, and packaging of agricultural products that include herbs, spices, seasonings, and confectionary.

