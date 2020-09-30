Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of APF stock opened at GBX 119.94 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.79. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Graeme Dacomb purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,418.79).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

