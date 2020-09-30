Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $1.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $8.73 million and $869,224.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,747,261 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

