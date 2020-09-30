Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.22). Ardmore Shipping also posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

ASC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 733,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,446. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 600.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.