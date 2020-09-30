Ardor Price Hits $0.0512 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $51.17 million and $2.19 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005853 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

