argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Shares of ARGX traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.52. 144,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,141. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $272.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.89.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in argenx by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

