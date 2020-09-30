Ark (ARK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $38.47 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Binance, Livecoin and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00023969 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,402,216 coins and its circulating supply is 124,181,319 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Binance, COSS, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptomate, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

