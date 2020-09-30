Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) & Integrated Media Technology (NYSE:IMTE) Head to Head Survey

Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) and Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Integrated Media Technology has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arlo Technologies has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Integrated Media Technology and Arlo Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Media Technology $890,000.00 14.27 -$10.88 million N/A N/A Arlo Technologies $370.01 million 1.11 -$85.95 million ($1.14) -4.61

Integrated Media Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arlo Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integrated Media Technology and Arlo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Media Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlo Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arlo Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.42%. Given Arlo Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arlo Technologies is more favorable than Integrated Media Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Media Technology and Arlo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Media Technology N/A N/A N/A Arlo Technologies -22.06% -44.60% -17.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Integrated Media Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integrated Media Technology beats Arlo Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems. The company also provides 3D super workstations for content conversion of 2D videos to 3D mode for the TV and movie industry; and VisuMotion, a set of software designed for 2D to 3D conversion, as well as 3D content creation. In addition, it sells and distributes switchable glasses; and offers 3D consultancy, management, and trading services. The company was formerly known as China Integrated Media Corporation Limited and changed its name to Integrated Media Technology Limited in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Integrated Media Technology Limited is a subsidiary of Marvel Finance Limited.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; Arlo Audio Doorbell, a smart audio doorbell solution to pair with Arlo camera or Arlo Security Light products; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo app for iOS and Android devices that allow users to connect various devices; and prepaid services, including even-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

