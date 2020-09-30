At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.49. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and have sold 283,332 shares valued at $6,136,912. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in At Home Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,729 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in At Home Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,415 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,530,000. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,490,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HOME traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $953.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

