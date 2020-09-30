Athabasca Minerals (CVE:ABM) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Athabasca Minerals Inc (CVE:ABM)’s share price traded down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 121,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 113,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Athabasca Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ABM)

Athabasca Minerals Inc, an integrated aggregates company, engages in the resource development, aggregates marketing, and midstream supply-logistics solutions in Canada. It holds interests in the Richardson Dolomite/Granite Aggregate project comprising three contiguous subsurface leases covering an area of 3,904 hectares located to the north of Fort McMurray region; the Montney In-Basin Frac Sand project located in the vicinity of Dawson Creek and Fort St John; and the Duvernay Frac Sand project situated in Alberta.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit