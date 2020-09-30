Aubrey Rankin Sells 33,119 Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $867,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 637,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.73. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. Equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

