Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $7.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

ALV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,035. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.90. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 377.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 22.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 265.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $185,000. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.