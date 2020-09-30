Axis DeFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,113.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00011334 BTC on popular exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $33,113.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042727 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.25 or 0.05273217 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033377 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

