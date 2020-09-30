Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) Trading Up 0.8%

Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.48 and last traded at $71.48. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.69% of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

