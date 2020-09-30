Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS) Declares GBX 0.15 Dividend

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BKS opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 million and a PE ratio of 84.09. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 52 week low of GBX 68.05 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 128 ($1.67).

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 2.52 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) by GBX 0.62 ($0.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target for the company.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

