Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS) Declares GBX 0.15 Dividend

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:BKS opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 million and a PE ratio of 84.09. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 52 week low of GBX 68.05 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 128 ($1.67).
Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 2.52 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) by GBX 0.62 ($0.01).
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.
See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.