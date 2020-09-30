Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Down 2.1%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $482.53 and last traded at $494.50. Approximately 142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $504.92.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $487.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.92.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $121.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.50 million for the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit