Binance Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $412.55 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $29.05 or 0.00268701 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.20 billion and approximately $412.55 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00092579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.01613138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00180262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009349 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.