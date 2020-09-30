Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Hits $245.04 on Top Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $110.27 million and $146,541.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for approximately $245.04 or 0.02262865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00678986 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008267 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000621 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023458 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003904 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009500 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

