BitCoal (COAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $4,867.84 and $2.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.01005001 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

