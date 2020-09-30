Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.24 billion and $939.33 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $228.93 or 0.02114259 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Graviex, Sistemkoin and CEX.IO.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,827.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00609367 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012126 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000565 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,532,275 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercado Bitcoin, OKEx, Bitstamp, Coinbe, Exmo, Zaif, Bleutrade, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Braziliex, Coinone, Huobi, Gatecoin, Ovis, CEX.IO, Coinsquare, Coindeal, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, ChaoEX, Instant Bitex, WazirX, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Bit-Z, Graviex, Kraken, Kuna, Koinex, Negocie Coins, Koinim, Coinnest, Gate.io, Coinfloor, CPDAX, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Bitso, Korbit, Iquant, QBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, EXX, Trade Satoshi, Coinbase Pro, Tidex, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, MBAex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BitBay, Liquid, Sistemkoin, BigONE, DSX, BtcTrade.im, Crex24, BTCC, GOPAX, Koineks, Bitbank, DragonEX, Bithumb, Bit2C, xBTCe, HBUS, ACX, Coinsuper, Coinrail, BTC Trade UA, Bitinka, Cryptomate, TOPBTC, FCoin, Cryptopia, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex, Binance, SouthXchange, cfinex, Independent Reserve, Kucoin, CoinEx, BTC Markets, ABCC, bitFlyer, IDCM, Coinhub, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, QuadrigaCX, BiteBTC, Indodax, COSS, Bitbns, Buda, BitMarket, Bittrex, Coinroom, UEX, Bittylicious, Cobinhood, RightBTC, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Allcoin, B2BX, Bisq, OKCoin International, BitForex, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinTiger, Bibox, Bitsane, YoBit, Zebpay, Cryptohub, Vebitcoin, C2CX and WEX. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.