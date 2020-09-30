Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $101.82 million and $1.66 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00005042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004138 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000544 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000718 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00031792 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, YoBit, Binance, Bithumb, HitBTC, Coinnest, Indodax, Crex24, BigONE, Huobi, CoinBene, Exrates, Kucoin and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

