Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0160 on Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Crex24. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $208,591.45 and $4,556.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Escodex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

