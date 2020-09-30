Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,838.90 or 1.00088551 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.86 or 0.00654364 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.01256674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005432 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00109416 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.